Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Houston area with these freebies, specials and events

HOUSTON - Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday and the Houston area is stepping out to celebrate with a number of freebies, specials and fun events.

But what is Cinco de Mayo? As Smithsonian Magazine reports, the day commemorates the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War, which came after Mexico’s independence from Spain, the Mexican-American War and the Mexican Civil War.

If you want to celebrate this weekend, here are some local eateries and businesses pulling out all the stops.

La Brisa Mexican Bar and Grill will have happy hour and drink specials from May 3-5 until 7 p.m.

$3 12-ounce and $5 20-ounce house margaritas

$15 domestic buckets

$24.99 combo fajitas for 2

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has Cinco de Mayo cupcakes, available from Friday through Sunday.

#Margaritaville Cupcakes will be here ALL weekend, Friday-Sunday in honor of #CincoDeMayo!- and don’t worry, you won’t need a designated driver for these treats 😉. Posted by Ooh La La Dessert Boutique on Thursday, May 2, 2019

Molina’s Cantina

Head to Molina’s on Bellaire or Westheimer to toast Mexico’s independence with food and drink specials all day, live music, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., and prize giveaways to mark the occasion.

Tree Valley Nursery

Celebrations start at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mancuso Harley-Davidson Crossroads has free fajitas and free margaritas while supplies last. Experience a live Mariachi band and 30% off boots and socks in stock on May 4.



Southern Komfort Kitchen Restaurant and Catering will have house margaritas for $3.99 and Mexican imports for $2.99, May 3-5.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Miller Outdoor Theatre with Grammy Award winning artist Lupillo Rivera. Entrance is free, but tickets needed for covered seating for the 8 p.m. performance.

Spanish Village will have $5 avocado margaritas on Saturday and Sunday.

Bar Louie at Willowbrook Mall will have Mezquila drink specials from May 3-5.

Come celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Bar Louie Cabo style! Join us for our Cabo De Mayo Weekend featuring Sammy Hagar’s Santo Mezquila specials May 3rd - 5th at Bar Louie! Posted by Bar Louie on Friday, April 5, 2019

Cinco de Mayo at Chick-fil-A in Pearland on May the 4th. Buy one, get one free Frosted Key Lime drinks while supplies last.

Join us to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and May the 4th! BUY ONE GET ONE FREE Frosted Key Lime. *While supplies last. Wear your favorite Star Wars shirt and join the fun! #cfaeastpearland #Maythe4th #frostedkeylime Posted by Chick-fil-A East Pearland on Thursday, May 2, 2019

Little Woodrow’s on Shepherd will have specials all day.

This Sunday come celebrate Cinco De Mayo with us! We will be running specials all day and night!!! You do not want to... Posted by Little Woodrow's Shepherd on Monday, April 29, 2019

Las Ramadas Mexican Grill & Bar will have several specials.

Henderson Heights will have a combo May the Fourth and Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Dino’s Den will have $5 margaritas and palomas, as well as $17 Mexican beer buckets, as well as a number of other drink specials. Details here.

Chuters will have live music and a number of drink specials.

THIS SATURDAY!!! Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Chuters Drink SPECIALS with Tequila!!! Introducing Volcan De Mi Tierra... Posted by Chuters on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Chuy’s in Humble will have drink specials from May 3 - 5. Details here.

Jake's Sports Bar will have these drink specials on Sunday.

SUNDAY is Cinco De Mayo!! ALL DAY SPECIAL $5 JAKE’S MARGARITA $3 DOS EQUIS DRAFT BEER $1 OFF QUESO PHILLY Posted by Jake's Sports Bar on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Houston-based Amaro Law Firm is offering a $20 Uber credit to everyone within the 610 Loop for Cinco de Mayo. You can claim your code here.

Beer Market Co. Midtown is having a fiesta with drink specials. Get the details.

Cinco de Mayo at Finn Hall with drink specials on margaritas, palomas and Mexican beers.

Cinco de Mayo at Oakmont with drink specials and raffle.

Tamale Festival Houston has this Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 4.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Galveston. Get the details from the flyer here.

Puebla: The Story of Cinco de Mayo at the Wortham Center on May 3.

