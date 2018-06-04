Children at Risk names top schools in Houston region

Students raise their hands at a Houston-area school in this undated image. (File/KPRC)

HOUSTON - The nonprofit group Children at Risk released its annual list of the top schools in the Houston region.

The group said its study ranks elementary and middle schools using metrics like student scores on standardized tests, achievement compared with poverty rates and student growth on standardized tests. High schools are reviewed by all of those data points plus graduation rates and college preparedness.

Below is a list of the top five schools in the three categories. The district for each school is in parentheses.

Elementary Schools

T.H. Rogers School (HISD) Creekside Forest Elementary School (Tomball ISD) Commonwealth Elementary School (Fort Bend ISD) Horn Elementary School (HISD) River Oaks Elementary School (HISD)

Middle Schools

T.H. Rogers School (HISD) Cornerstone Academy (Spring Branch ISD) Houston Gateway Academy – Coral Campus (Houston Gateway Academy Inc.) Project Chrysalis Middle School (HISD) Houston Gateway Academy Inc. Elite College Prep (Houston Gateway Academy Inc.)

High Schools

Debakey High School for Health Professions (HISD) Eastwood Academy (HISD) Carnegie Vanguard High School (HISD) Kerr High School (Alief ISD) Alief Early College High School (Alief ISD)

Go to TexasSchoolGuide.org to see the complete list of school rankings and learn more about how the rankings are determined.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.