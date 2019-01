HOUSTON - A 7-year-old child who was riding a bike was struck by a truck Sunday evening in Third Ward, Houston police said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Yellowstone.

Police said a red Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck the child and was seen dragging the child's bike as the driver left the scene.

The condition of the child is unknown.

Investigators are at the scene.

