Child returns packages, apologizes after man makes her steal them, homeowner says

HOUSTON - On Monday, a homeowner who released a video of a child stealing several packages from his doorstep says the little girl came back -- with those packages and an apology.

Homeowner Joseph Diaz said the child took his packages and was told to do so by a man who was walking with her.

After KPRC2's story aired on Monday, the child and her mother took the packages back to his home and apologized.

Diaz said the mother told him a family friend was walking with her children that day.

There's no word on whether that man will face any charges.

