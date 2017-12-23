Boy killed in deputy-involved shooting described as loving, sweet

SCHERTZ, Texas - Teachers and schoolmates at Weiderstein Elementary School are heartbroken after the loss of 6-year old Kameron Prescott.

First-grade teacher Shanda Ince was with Kameron on Thursday morning just hours before the shooting claimed his life.

"Yesterday, we had our class party, our holiday celebration. His parents were there. We enjoyed food with one another,” Ince said.

Kameron was fatally shot by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ gunfire during the pursuit of felon Amanda Jones. Investigators said Jones broke into the mobile home where the child and other relatives were.

Authorities said Jones verbally threatened deputies and was holding something in her hands they believe was a weapon as she attempted to escape from the home. Deputies opened fire and a bullet entered the home, killing the first grader.

“All I can think about right now is what could I have done differently, had it not been a half day. I know there’s nothing no one could have done differently,” Ince said.

Kameron is described as a loving, sweet boy who enjoyed recess and learning how to read.

“Kameron had the biggest heart of any boy I have ever come across in my 18-year career,” Ince said. “He cared about everybody. He loved everybody. Not one day would go by where he would not hug me and tell me he loved me before he left.”

Ince said Kameron trusted and believed in good. His innocence and love drew people to him, she said. School staff members and friends said they are grateful to have called him a friend.

“They’re so thankful that we had Kameron in our lives. He will be dearly missed at Weiderstein Elementary School,” Ince said.

A relative said a visitation will be held Wednesday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home from 5-9 p.m. And the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church in Universal City, followed by a lunch at the Schertz Community Center at 1 p.m.

Counselors will be available when students return to school during the new semester. Staff members met Friday evening to discuss ways to honor Kameron.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.