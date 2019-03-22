Child dies after being crushed by table at local church

A family and church are grieving the loss of a child after he was crushed to death by a table.

Deputies said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Signs and Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries church in north Harris County near the North Sam Houston Parkway and Ella Boulevard.

When authorities arrived at the church, they found a 5-year-old boy who had suffered severe injuries after a table fell on him, deputies said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Deputies said the table was in the front portion of the church. Authorities are still investigating to determine what caused the table to fall on the child.

