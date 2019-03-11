CAUGHT: Tip leads to arrest of Texas 10 most wanted sex offender

AUSTIN, Texas - A tip led to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 most wanted sex offenders, according to authorities.

Billy Don Urango was captured Feb. 26 in Wichita, Kansas, officials said. Urango, 27, was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said the arrest came as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip and a reward of up to $5,000 will be paid. In 2018, $31,500 in rewards were paid by Crime Stoppers.

Urango had been wanted since June 2017 when he abandoned his last known address in Dallas, officials said. In 2010, Urango was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident in Grayson County involving an 11-year-old boy.

