Capital murder suspect in Jazmine Barnes case appeared in court

HOUSTON - Capital murder suspect Eric Black Jr., 20, has made his first court appearance Sunday morning, accused in the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

On Scene Video

During the appearance before a judge, new details about the investigation were released, including that the car that was shot at was a mistake, according to court documents.

WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:

“The source said the suspects thought the complainant’s vehicle was some other person’s vehicle that they had seen earlier in the night and that they shot the car by mistake. The source said that they did not realize the vehicle that they had shot into was the complainant’s vehicle until seeing it on the news later in the day," the document stated.

According to court documents, Black was the driver of the car and that another man, identified by a source as L.W., was in the passenger seat when the shooting occurred.

Court documents also reflect Black was taken into custody during a traffic stop at Woodforest Boulevard and Beltway 8, and that was when deputies discovered marijuana in the car he was driving, a gray Kia.

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office have filed a capital murder charge in the case of Barnes.

Chris and Heather Sevilla/GoFundMe Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

Investigators identified Black as a suspect based on a tip, discovered evidence that corroborated the tip and charged him with capital murder.

Black was taken into custody in East Harris County without incident, deputies say.

According to investigators, Black then admitted to taking part in the shooting. Investigators are continuing to pursue evidence that could possibly lead to other suspects being charged in this case.

At this time, investigators do not believe Jazmine's family was the intended target of the shooting, and that they were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity, deputies say.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement Sunday morning:

"I want to thank the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement for their diligent work to identify and arrest a suspect in Jazmine Barnes’ senseless murder.

"The authorities worked around the clock to find the individual who is allegedly responsible for the heinous and unspeakable act of violence against an innocent child.

"This should serve as a warning to all violent offenders who prey on our community: The color of your skin, how much money you make - these things don’t matter when law enforcement will find you, eventually.

"I also want to acknowledge the outpouring of support from across the country for the victim’s family and our community. It provided law enforcement with a sense of urgency and made Jazmine’s loved ones know they weren’t alone in their time of grief. We share their deep sense of loss and anger.

"It’s now my hope that justice will prevail and that Jazmine’s family will find some comfort knowing the alleged gunman is off the street."



The Sheriff's Office announced in a tweet there will be a news conference about the latest developments in this case at 2 p.m. Sunday.

We will conduct a press briefing on Sunday at 2 pm w/@SheriffEd_HCSO at 1200 Baker Street on the #JusticeforJazmine case. We will live stream on Twitter. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/GqXJwLh1Hm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

Harris County deputies said in a tweet Saturday that detectives were interviewing persons of interest in connection with the slaying of Jazmine.

Barnes was in a car with her sisters and mother the morning of Dec. 30 on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road as they were on the way to the store for coffee, according to investigators. A gunman drove up in what is described as a red pickup truck and opened fire on the car, investigators said.

Barnes was fatally shot in the head, and her mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm.

Before any arrest was made, a sketch was released of the gunman, as well as an enhanced image of the truck he was driving.

The Jazmine Barnes Homicide investigation has taken a new direction. Detectives are in the process of interviewing persons of interest. More details will be released as soon as possible. #hounews #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/iouadEvQHW — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

Editors note: An earlier version of this story cited multiple sources as saying that an arrest had been made. The above story has been updated to reflect what deputies have released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.