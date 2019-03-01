Body found after fire destroys NW Harris County home, officials say

HOUSTON - A body was found inside the entryway of a burned-out home in northwest Harris County, officials said.

Investigators said one person is unaccounted for after the house fire.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a single family home in the 5500 block of Edge Forest Drive.

"Once our investigators arrived, we talked to a person who lives at the home and he stated he started a campfire outside to stay warm. He gave us several different stories as to whether the homeowner was or wasn't home at the time," said Rachel Moreno, with the Harris County Fire Marshals office.

They haven't been able to get in touch with the homeowner. He is not answering his cellphone.

"One person is unaccounted for but that doesn't mean it's a fatality," Moreno said.

The house is a total loss. The house next door was also damaged. Investigators said the homeowner is a hoarder and that's complicating matters.

"We've got about 2 feet of debris strewn across the house making it very difficult for investigators to get inside the home. We are waiting for the safety officer to give the all clear so we can get inside and start digging around," Moreno said.

It's unclear if the person who started the fire will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.