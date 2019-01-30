Camera-ready: These are the beauty products KPRC anchors and reporters love

HOUSTON - Ever wondered how KPRC’s anchors and reporters get their camera-ready look, no matter what Houston weather throws their way?

Wonder no more -- some of the most recognizable faces on KPRC’s air are sharing their lists of favorite beauty products, from foundation to blush to lipstick.

BRITTA MERWIN:

KPRC Britta Merwin

Lipstick: Revlon Matte Ultra HD Lip Color

Hairspray: Sebastian Shaper Plus

Mascara: L’Oreal Voluminous Original

Foundation: L’Oreal Truematch Mineral Powder

Eyeshadow: Tarte

Concealer: Tarte Shape Tape

Brow Pencil: L’Oreal Brow Stylist Shape & Fill

Blush: Tarte

BRITTANY JEFFERS:

KPRC Brittany Jeffers

Lipstick: I usually mix lipsticks to get the shade that I like but a few on rotation include “Twig’ by Mac, “Pink Satin” by Mary Kay, “Lovechild” by Naked lip gloss and NYX Butter gloss in the shade “Angel Food Cake” and always a nude lip liner.

Hairspray: I use it all.

Mascara: Several coats of L’Oreal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara

Foundation: Kevin Aucoin Sexual Skin enhancer mixed with IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream. I also love to set my foundation (Hello Houston humidity!) with Becca Soft Light blurring powder.

Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: The Lorac “Unzipped” palette is always my go-to.

Brow pencil: I don’t use one.

Blush: Sweetie Pie by 2faced---it’s a bronzer, blush and highlighter all in one.

Concealer: I live for Shape Tape by Tarte. It really is magical! It hides sleepy eyes and brightens up your face.

ROSE-ANN ARAGON:

KPRC Rose-Ann Aragon

Lipstick: Lancome Labsolu', Kate by Rimmel London, LA Colors Cream Liptsick

Hairspray: Dove, Kenra, Tresemme

Mascara: Maybeline, Lancome Definicils

Foundation: Mac Pro Longwear, Loreal True Match

Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: Urban Decay Naked Palette

Brow pencil: NYX Eyebrow Stick

Blush: Loreal True Match

Concealer: Revlon Photo Finish Concealer

HALEY HERNANDEZ:

KPRC Haley Hernandez

Lipstick: MAC cremesheen glass glosses are the best – not sticky!

Mascara: Marc Jacobs velvet noir major volume. It’s magic. I buy it at Sephora for a more affordable price

Foundation: Milani (drugstore brand but they have great coverage!)

Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: MAC paint pot. This is not an eyeshadow, but I prime my eyes with this and the shadow NEVER creases.

Eye pencil: Urban Decay – never smudges – I use Demolition, which is a dark brown.

LAUREN FREEMAN:

KPRC Lauren Freeman Lipstick: Katy Burns Lipstick shade Mutzie

Hairspray: Dry Bar The Sheriff

Mascara: L'Oreal voluminous mascara or Dior

Foundation: Chanel

Brow pencil: Tom Ford eyebrow gel

Blush: NYC

Concealer: Revolution Conceal

Hair products: Anything Kerastase

VINCENT CRIVELLI:

KPRC Vincent Crivelli

FOUNDATION/CONCEALER: Mac Studio Care Blend Pressed

PRIMER: Mac Prep and Prime Beauty Balm

