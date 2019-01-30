News

Camera-ready: These are the beauty products KPRC anchors and reporters love

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - Ever wondered how KPRC’s anchors and reporters get their camera-ready look, no matter what Houston weather throws their way?

Wonder no more -- some of the most recognizable faces on KPRC’s air are sharing their lists of favorite beauty products, from foundation to blush to lipstick. 

BRITTA MERWIN: 

KPRC

Britta Merwin

Lipstick: Revlon Matte Ultra HD Lip Color
Hairspray: Sebastian Shaper Plus
Mascara: L’Oreal Voluminous Original
Foundation: L’Oreal Truematch Mineral Powder
Eyeshadow: Tarte
Concealer: Tarte Shape Tape  
Brow Pencil: L’Oreal Brow Stylist Shape & Fill
Blush: Tarte

BRITTANY JEFFERS:

KPRC

Brittany Jeffers


Lipstick: I usually mix lipsticks to get the shade that I like but a few on rotation include “Twig’ by Mac, “Pink Satin” by Mary Kay, “Lovechild” by Naked lip gloss and NYX Butter gloss in the shade “Angel Food Cake” and always a nude lip liner. 
Hairspray: I use it all. 
Mascara: Several coats of L’Oreal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara 
Foundation: Kevin Aucoin Sexual Skin enhancer mixed with IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream. I also love to set my foundation (Hello Houston humidity!) with Becca Soft Light blurring powder. 
Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: The Lorac “Unzipped” palette is always my go-to.
Brow pencil: I don’t use one. 
Blush: Sweetie Pie by 2faced---it’s a bronzer, blush and highlighter all in one.
Concealer: I live for Shape Tape by Tarte. It really is magical! It hides sleepy eyes and brightens up your face.

ROSE-ANN ARAGON:

KPRC

Rose-Ann Aragon

Lipstick: Lancome Labsolu', Kate by Rimmel London, LA Colors Cream Liptsick
Hairspray: Dove, Kenra, Tresemme 
Mascara: Maybeline, Lancome Definicils
Foundation: Mac Pro Longwear, Loreal True Match
Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: Urban Decay Naked Palette
Brow pencil: NYX Eyebrow Stick 
Blush: Loreal True Match
Concealer: Revlon Photo Finish Concealer

HALEY HERNANDEZ: 

KPRC

Haley Hernandez

Lipstick: MAC cremesheen glass glosses are the best – not sticky!
Mascara: Marc Jacobs velvet noir major volume. It’s magic. I buy it at Sephora for a more affordable price 
Foundation: Milani (drugstore brand but they have great coverage!)
Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: MAC paint pot. This is not an eyeshadow, but I prime my eyes with this and the shadow NEVER creases. 
Eye pencil: Urban Decay – never smudges – I use Demolition, which is a dark brown.

LAUREN FREEMAN:

KPRC

Lauren Freeman

Lipstick: Katy Burns Lipstick shade Mutzie
Hairspray: Dry Bar The Sheriff
Mascara: L'Oreal voluminous mascara or Dior 
Foundation: Chanel 
Brow pencil: Tom Ford eyebrow gel
Blush: NYC
Concealer: Revolution Conceal
Hair products: Anything Kerastase

VINCENT CRIVELLI: 

KPRC

Vincent Crivelli


FOUNDATION/CONCEALER: Mac Studio Care Blend Pressed
PRIMER: Mac Prep and Prime Beauty Balm 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.