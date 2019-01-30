Camera-ready: These are the beauty products KPRC anchors and reporters love

HOUSTON - Ever wondered how KPRC’s anchors and reporters get their camera-ready look, no matter what Houston weather throws their way?
Wonder no more -- some of the most recognizable faces on KPRC’s air are sharing their lists of favorite beauty products, from foundation to blush to lipstick.
BRITTA MERWIN:
Lipstick: Revlon Matte Ultra HD Lip Color
Hairspray: Sebastian Shaper Plus
Mascara: L’Oreal Voluminous Original
Foundation: L’Oreal Truematch Mineral Powder
Eyeshadow: Tarte
Concealer: Tarte Shape Tape
Brow Pencil: L’Oreal Brow Stylist Shape & Fill
Blush: Tarte
BRITTANY JEFFERS:
Lipstick: I usually mix lipsticks to get the shade that I like but a few on rotation include “Twig’ by Mac, “Pink Satin” by Mary Kay, “Lovechild” by Naked lip gloss and NYX Butter gloss in the shade “Angel Food Cake” and always a nude lip liner.
Hairspray: I use it all.
Mascara: Several coats of L’Oreal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara
Foundation: Kevin Aucoin Sexual Skin enhancer mixed with IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream. I also love to set my foundation (Hello Houston humidity!) with Becca Soft Light blurring powder.
Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: The Lorac “Unzipped” palette is always my go-to.
Brow pencil: I don’t use one.
Blush: Sweetie Pie by 2faced---it’s a bronzer, blush and highlighter all in one.
Concealer: I live for Shape Tape by Tarte. It really is magical! It hides sleepy eyes and brightens up your face.
ROSE-ANN ARAGON:
Lipstick: Lancome Labsolu', Kate by Rimmel London, LA Colors Cream Liptsick
Hairspray: Dove, Kenra, Tresemme
Mascara: Maybeline, Lancome Definicils
Foundation: Mac Pro Longwear, Loreal True Match
Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: Urban Decay Naked Palette
Brow pencil: NYX Eyebrow Stick
Blush: Loreal True Match
Concealer: Revlon Photo Finish Concealer
HALEY HERNANDEZ:
Lipstick: MAC cremesheen glass glosses are the best – not sticky!
Mascara: Marc Jacobs velvet noir major volume. It’s magic. I buy it at Sephora for a more affordable price
Foundation: Milani (drugstore brand but they have great coverage!)
Eyeshadow or eyeshadow palette: MAC paint pot. This is not an eyeshadow, but I prime my eyes with this and the shadow NEVER creases.
Eye pencil: Urban Decay – never smudges – I use Demolition, which is a dark brown.
LAUREN FREEMAN:
Hairspray: Dry Bar The Sheriff
Mascara: L'Oreal voluminous mascara or Dior
Foundation: Chanel
Brow pencil: Tom Ford eyebrow gel
Blush: NYC
Concealer: Revolution Conceal
Hair products: Anything Kerastase
VINCENT CRIVELLI:
FOUNDATION/CONCEALER: Mac Studio Care Blend Pressed
PRIMER: Mac Prep and Prime Beauty Balm
