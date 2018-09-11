Cajun Navy mobilizes to East Coast in advance of Hurricane Florence

HOUSTON - KPRC2 spoke with Clyde Cain of the all-volunteer Louisiana Cajun Navy, which is responding to the East Coast in advance of Hurricane Florence.

How are you doing?

We've been here since Saturday. We came in Saturday night. We always come in and get the lay of the land, start watching where the storm's going to hit and start laying out our plan of action. Right now, we're in the middle of transport. We've set up our LCN response team, the Zello channel...communicating on that. The first thing that came out of that is shelter the animals first before the mandatory evacuation because people will not leave their homes without their animals and more shelters do not provide a place for the animals.

That's what we do first. Volunteers started stepping on board, so we've been able to engineer and navigate all the volunteers through our channel.

Right now, I'm personally picking up 19 kenneled-animals to bring them over to another transporter that is going to take them to Florida and take them over from this boarding kennel and foster them out there. They gave me their word they were not going to euthanize them.

How are you going to stay safe?

We have a 178-acre compound where we bring everything in. It's very safe. We've dropped back -- it's approximately four hours back inland. Of course, we're still going to catch a lot of it, but we're staged up to where we can go two to three hours in any direction and be in a ground zero zone and be available to do what we have to do, which is deploy any rescues we have to do.

Where is the compound?

I can't tell you exactly, but it's near Columbia.

Be safe out there!

If y'all watch our Facebook page, I do live video. I just did a live video of us picking up the animals.

Operation Shelter the Animals... Posted by Louisiana Cajun Navy on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

We are in the Carolinas and ready to roll out when necessary. Our toll free number is 888-372-2586. Our Zello Channel... Posted by Louisiana Cajun Navy on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

