Bush Airport celebrates 50-year milestone

HOUSTON - Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The airport first opened its doors in June 1969.

The 50th anniversary of our first flight is this week! We're so proud and honored of everyone who has made the last 50 years possible. Here's to the next 50! #fly2houston #IAH50 pic.twitter.com/8YUSEMMrXK — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 4, 2019

Here are five interesting facts about IAH:

1.) The airport's IATA code of IAH derived from the stylization of the airport's name as "Intercontinental Airport of Houston.”

2.) The international terminal D was named after African American U.S. Congressman Mickey Leland. On Aug. 7, 1989, Leland died in a plane crash in Gambela, Ethiopia, during a mission to Fugnido, Ethiopia.

3.) IAH is one of the only airports in the Americas to fly to every inhabitable continent in the world.

4.) Mickey Mouse cut the ribbon at the underground train opening in 1981.

5.) Changing the airport's name to honor President George H.W. Bush was a unanimous decision by Houston City Council.

To learn more about upcoming celebratory events, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.