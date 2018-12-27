Burrowing bandits: Rep. Al Green's southwest Houston office broken into

Rep. Al Green and the holes found in his office on Dec. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - Rep. Al Green’s Houston office in southwest Houston was broken into early Thursday morning.

Green told KPRC the crime, which was reported at 8:50 a.m. to Houston police, does not appear politically-motivated.

BREAKING: Watergate? @RepAlGreen Houston congressional office one of several (literally) broken into overnight. @KPRC2 at 4. pic.twitter.com/lXKqp3OXeK — Joel Eisenbaum (@KPRC2Joel) December 27, 2018

There is surveillance video of the incident at the office in the 3000 block of the South Loop West.

Green said three to four offices were also impacted, including a dentist and another office. The suspects literally bashed through thin walls and crawled through the offices via the receptionist's space.

FIRST ON KPRC2 / Click2Houston: The video. Burglars break into Rep. Al Green Houston office. Posted by KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum on Thursday, December 27, 2018

Nothing appears to be missing.

Houston police and Capitol Police have been notified, according to Green’s office.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.