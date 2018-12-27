Burrowing bandits: Rep. Al Green's southwest Houston office broken into

HOUSTON - Rep. Al Green’s Houston office in southwest Houston was broken into early Thursday morning.
Green told KPRC the crime, which was reported at 8:50 a.m. to Houston police, does not appear politically-motivated.
There is surveillance video of the incident at the office in the 3000 block of the South Loop West.
Green said three to four offices were also impacted, including a dentist and another office. The suspects literally bashed through thin walls and crawled through the offices via the receptionist's space.
Nothing appears to be missing.
Houston police and Capitol Police have been notified, according to Green’s office.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.