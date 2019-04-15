Burning trash forces garbage truck to dump contents onto street

HOUSTON - Burning trash Monday forced a garbage truck driver to dump the refuse he was hauling on a downtown Houston street.

A driver for Waste Management was making his rounds about 4 a.m. when he spotted smoke coming from the back of his truck. He pulled over on Edwards Street and dumped the garbage and pulled away for safety.

Firefighters responded and put out the blaze.

The driver said he was hauling about 7,000 pounds of trash at the time of the fire.

Another Waste Management crew was dispatched to the scene to clean up the garbage.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.