HOUSTON - A burglar was shot Tuesday at a home in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 a.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Ventura Lane, near Marietta Lane.

According to Houston police, the intruder was shot by a neighbor. Information about the extent of the intruder’s injuries was not immediately released.

Police said there were children inside the home at the time of the burglary.

