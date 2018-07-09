Build-A-Bear Workshop's 'Pay Your Age' Day on July 12: What you need to know

ST. LOUIS - Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Monday it will hold a "Pay Your Age" Day event at its stores on July 12.

As part of the one-day deal, in-store customers can pay their current age, in dollars for any Make-Your-Own furry friend available in the store.

The company says everyone is welcome to take part in the "Pay Your Age" Day deal, regardless of age, as long as they are present in store that day.

The entire in-store collection of furry friends, including popular licensed characters, will be available to be made at the event.

To participate in the offer, parents or guardians over age 18 must enroll in the free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program or provide a valid email address and name, so that a guest, who is present at the time of purchase, can pay his or her age for a furry friend.

Adults, parents and guardians are encouraged to enroll in the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club online before arriving at stores on July 12 to save time at checkout.

This offer is only available in stores on one Make-Your-Own furry friend. Outfits, sounds, accessories and scents are excluded.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offers.



