Boy shoots self in leg at aunt's SE Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON - What happened

A 2-year-old boy shot himself in the hand and leg Monday at a southeast Houston home, according to authorities.

Police said the child got hold of a gun at his aunt's house in the 5000 block of Paradise Lane, which is near the intersection of Cullen and Airport boulevards.

Officials said the boy was climbing on a sofa when he grabbed the gun.

Authorities said the gun owner was not home at the time of the incident and didn't realize the child was coming over.

Police said the boy was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The boy's mother was at the house at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Second accidental shooting

It's the second accidental shooting involving a child in the last three days. Last Friday, police said a 3-year-old boy died after police said he grabbed a gun off a dresser and shot himself in the head at a Katy home.

No charges

Although no charges have been filed in either incident, those who leave unsecured loaded guns accessible to children can be charged with criminal negligence.

