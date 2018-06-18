Bond increased to $1.5M for man accused of killing Angleton family

WHARTON, Texas - The bond for the suspect in the deaths of a man, woman and their 5-year-old boy was increased to $1.5 million, according to court documents.

Robert Satterfield has been charged with three counts of murder and was originally held in the Fort Bend County jail on a $100,000 bond for each count, according to court documents. On Monday, that bond was raised to $500,000 for each count, according to documents.

More Headlines

The victims Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., Maya Victoria Rivera and Ray Shawn Husdon Jr. were reported missing last week. Their bodies were recently found in Wharton County.

Based on a tip, investigators went to a property in "rural Wharton County" and determined a homicide had taken place there, according to the sheriff's office. Officials would not disclose the address where the bodies were located.

After speaking with investigators, "Satterfield agreed to cooperate and was taken to the property in Wharton County where skeletal remains were located," the sheriff's office said.

The bodies were "unidentifiable," but are believed to be that of the family members through the investigation, the sheriff's office said. "There had been an attempt to dispose of the bodies by burning them," they said.

"It was wonderful investigative work that led to the remains," said Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch, who assisted in the investigation.

Officials said no additional arrest warrants have been issued in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.