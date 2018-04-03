Bon Jovi writes HS excuse note for Montgomery band who opened for Dallas show

MONTGOMERY, Texas - It's not every day that Jon Bon Jovi and his team ask you to open for the band's show.

That is exactly what happened to a group of high school students who needed to miss a day of school to do it.

What the American rock legend did to help went viral.

"We have good chemistry between us, and as we're just up there -- it works out," said guitarist and vocalist Mac Johnson, a 16-year-old sophomore at Montgomery High School who started a band in third grade with his now best friend.

"We're just three dudes having fun, and making music we enjoy to make," said drummer 16-year-old Jake Douglas, also a sophomore at Montgomery High School. "I met Mac when I was in third grade. We were just introducing ourselves, and he said he played guitar."

Douglas and Johnson started playing together in grade school -- their youthful play turned into a career. They created the rock band The Contagious.

Later, they would meet the third and final member, Cayden Diebold, 16, who was attending another school.

The teenage bandmates practice in Douglas' father's space, deemed "the shop," in the backyard. They practice twice a week for hours.

Little did they know, their chemistry and sound would catch the attention of the American rock star -- Jon Bon Jovi and his team.

"[Bon Jovi's] promoter had heard about us. They heard about the band The Contagious, and they wanted us to open for them, so they got us into Dallas," Johnson said.

It was a game-changing Monday performance for Bon Jovi's 2018 tour -- but there was one issue.

"We're sophomores in high school and we had school that day," Douglas said.

The honor roll students didn't want to get in trouble, so they did the completely unexpected.

"We turned in an excuse of absence note -- signed by Bon Jovi himself," said Johnson, laughing.

The now viral note read in part, "Please excuse the members of The Contagious ... They were busy being my opening act in Dallas."

In Bon Jovi's hand writing, he added, "and kicking butt!" and signed his name.

"That was pretty crazy," said Johnson.

With a note like that, Douglas got a call from the assistant principal's office.

"He was just asking me about the show and about the note too," said Douglas.

The schools were supportive. Even better, the experience was one these bandmates will never forget.

"It's insane just to have this track record for the coming years," said Douglas.

"[Bon Jovi's] other band members came up and watched our set, which they apparently didn't do for anyone else," said Johnson.

The boys even got a word from Bon Jovi himself.

"He told us to get used to playing in arenas -- that's what he told us," Johnson said.

It is a dream they will chase -- with what they've got.

"I definitely will not forget it. I don't think the band will ever forget it," Johnson said.

The group will be playing locally this weekend. They are also planning to record new music and go on tour.

