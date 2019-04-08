Boeing lawsuit: Man suing company after brother killed in crash

HOUSTON - A lawsuit was launched in Houston against Boeing after the fatal Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

Two Houston law firms are suing the airline on behalf of Mucaad Hussein Abdalla. Abdalla, a U.S. citizen, was killed when Ethiopian Air Flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off on March 10.

Attorneys said Boeing ignored safety, caring only for profits. As a result, the attorney said hundreds of people were killed in two crashes that were not even six months apart.

“Once again, corporate greed has prioritized profits over safety with tragic consequences for the public. Our goal with this lawsuit is to obtain answers for our grieving clients and hold those accountable for creating this tragedy,” attorney Nomaan Husain said.

On Monday, Abdalla's older brother, Hassan Abdi, joined his attorneys, announcing the lawsuit against Boeing.

“We miss him dearly. He had a long life ahead of him and he was taken away from us too soon,” Abdi said.

The lawsuit was filed at U.S. District Court in Chicago, where Boeing is headquartered.

“In my decades of representing families of the victims of air crashes, I have never seen a case with such serious misconduct by an aircraft manufacturer,” attorney Floyd Wisner said.

Attorneys said Boeing failed to properly test its controversial Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which is believed to be the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash as well as a Lion Air crash in October last year.

Moreover, the lawsuit said Boeing didn't properly inform pilots about the dangers of the MCAS, or no stalling system.

Attorneys said money isn't their focus. They just want Boeing to be held responsible for their actions.

“We are demanding answers from Boeing, Rosemount, and any other company which led to the defective design and release of this aircraft which should not have been in the air at the time of this accident,” attorney Omar Khawaja said.

