Man's body found bound, gagged in northwest Houston ditch

HOUSTON - A man’s body was found bound and gagged Thursday in a northwest Houston ditch.

The discovery was reported about 7:20 a.m. near the corner of 12th Street and Hempstead Road.

Det. Gordon Sullivan, of the Houston Police Department, said someone who was driving by noticed the body and called for help.

Sullivan said the man's hands and feet were bound with tape, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

It's not yet clear how many times the man had been shot, Sullivan said.

Sullivan described the man as white or Hispanic and between 20 and 35 years old. He said the man was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

