Blue Bell releases strawberry cheesecake flavor

HOUSTON - Blue Bell has re-released its strawberry cheesecake flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed.
Smile and say cheesecake! Our Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. Strawberry Cheesecake is a rich cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake pieces, succulent strawberries and swirls of delicious strawberry sundae sauce. #bluebell #bluebellicecream #icecream #strawberrycheesecake #strawberries #cheesecake
The ice cream is made with cheesecake pieces, strawberries and strawberry sundae sauce.
