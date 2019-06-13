News

Blue Bell ice cream cone flavor returns to stores

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Blue Bell

An image of Blue Bell Ice Cream Cone flavor, as released on June 13, 2019.

HOUSTON -  Blue Bell has re-released its ice cream cone flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed. 


The flavor is a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts in a chocolate sundae sauce swirl. The ice cream is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.