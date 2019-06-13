Blue Bell ice cream cone flavor returns to stores

HOUSTON - Blue Bell has re-released its ice cream cone flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed.
We’ve disguised the carton as an ice cream cone. Genius! Ice Cream Cone Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. The flavor is a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes! #bluebellicecream #icecream
The flavor is a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts in a chocolate sundae sauce swirl. The ice cream is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.