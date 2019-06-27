Blue Bell Banana Split Sundae flavor returns to stores

Blue Bell's Banana Split Sundae ice cream promotional image from Instagram, as collected on June 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - Blue Bell has re-released its Banana Split Sundae flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed.

Banana Split Sundae is a banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries and chopped roasted almonds, in swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces.

