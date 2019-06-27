Blue Bell Banana Split Sundae flavor returns to stores

HOUSTON - Blue Bell has re-released its Banana Split Sundae flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed.
Banana Split Sundae is a banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries and chopped roasted almonds, in swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces.
Make every day a sundae! Banana Split Sundae Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. Banana Split Sundae is a creamy banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries and chopped roasted almonds, all surrounded by swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces. #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #banana #sundae
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.