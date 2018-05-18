Blood donations after Santa Fe shooting: This is how you can help

HOUSTON - The school shooting in Santa Fe has left those watching the scene unfold with a range of emotions, including helplessness. However, as organizations rush to aid those impacted by the deadly shooting, there is a way to help in the short and long term: blood donation.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center made a call Friday for donations to ensure a consistent supply in this difficult time.

Visit GiveBlood.org to begin the donation process.

A representative from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center noted that while the center is not in critical need of blood, the blood donated Friday would help to replenish the supply used today.

"We’ve already seen a huge influx in donors, so we don’t need a call to action," Buckley wrote. "This is why we always want to have blood of the shelves. A situation like this can happen at any time, which is why the need for blood is constant. We are encouraging those that want to help to schedule an appointment next week at giveblood.org."



