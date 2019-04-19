Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in east Houston

The scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wayside Drive on April 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a small SUV in east Houston on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wayside Drive.

People who live and work in the neighborhood said accidents here are common.

"It's always happening for a lot of years," Armando Alejandro said.

Houston police told KPRC2 the driver of a silver Toyota Scion was southbound on Wayside and the man on the bike was pedaling eastbound on Avenue V across Wayside when the bike made contact with the passenger side of the vehicle.

"The bicyclist was struck there," Houston Police Department Cmdr. Kevin Deese said. "HFD (Houston Fire Department) came out and pronounced him deceased at the scene."

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. It is not yet clear who was at fault.

With temperatures warming and with more bikes on area roadways, police are reminding everyone to stay alert.

"The cyclists and the cars on the road have to be aware of each other," Deese said.

