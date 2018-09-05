Beto O'Rourke, Lupe Valdez lead among Hispanic voters, Telemundo Houston poll shows

HOUSTON - KPRC2 is sharing the results of polls conducted for our news partners at Telemundo Houston regarding two key races in Texas.

A total of 625 registered Hispanic voters were interviewed statewide by telephone. The subjects were asked questions about the governor's race and the U.S. Senate race.

Read below to see the questions and the poll results for both statewide and for the Houston area.

If the November General Election for governor were held today, for whom would you vote?

STATEWIDE:

44% Lupe Valdez (Democrat)

38%Gov. Greg Abbott (Republican incumbent)

2% Mark Tippetts (Libertarian)

16% Undecided

HOUSTON:

39% Valdez

39% Abbott

3% Tippets

19% Undecided

If the November General Election for Texas' U.S. Senate seat were held today, for whom would you vote?

STATEWIDE:

54% Congressman Beto O'Rourke (Democrat)

31% Senator Ted Cruz (Republican incumbent)

1% Neal Dikeman (Libertarian)

14% Undecided

HOUSTON:

45% O'Rourke

40% Cruz

1% Dikeman

14% Undecided

The margin of error on the polls are +/- 4 percent.

