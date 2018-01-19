Bed Bath & Beyond recalls UGG comforters that could be moldy

HOUSTON - Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling UGG comforters that could be moldy.

The company says it sold about 175,000 UGG Hudson comforters in the U.S. from August through October, both in stores nationwide and online.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall listing says the comforters could have mold, “posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.”

According to the Bed Bath & Beyond recall, no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The polyester comforters were sold in four solid colors: garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal; and three sizes: twin, full/queen and king.

The listing says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund. The comforters were made in China and sold for about $70 (twin), $90 (full/queen) and $110 (king).

For the full recall listing, go here.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.