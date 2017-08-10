Baytown woman charged in two La Porte road-rage incidents

LA PORTE, Texas - A Baytown woman was charged last week in connection with two road-rage incidents in La Porte, according to police.

La Porte police said Amanda Downs, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the case.

Police said two instances of road rage involving a woman driving a red pickup were reported along Highway 225 – the first in July and the other on Aug. 2.

In the most recent incident, Ben McNeil and his son Jacob said they were on their way to work when a woman in a red pickup truck pointed what appeared to be a hand gun at them. His son caught the incident on a cellphone.

"She was right on our bumper, she was going left and right and we started filming," Ben McNeil said. "She came around, she pointed the gun out the window and then break checked us. So I dodged to the right to go around her and then she tried to pass us again."

"We weren't going to chase her down, once we had the video we just went to call the cops," Jacob McNeil said.

Investigators said they canvassed the area, located the vehicle and identified Downs as a suspect. They said Downs confessed to both incidents, and surrendered a large folding knife that had been cast in the shape of a handgun.

"The weapon turned out to be a folding knife that is designed and made to look exactly like a handgun," said Sgt. Bennie Boles of the La Porte Police Department. "So therefore, if she displayed what appeared to be what the victim thought was a handgun, thinking they were in danger of being killed or in serious danger, all of those things put together actually make it aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

If convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Downs could face a sentence of two to 20 years.

A warrant is out for Downs arrest.

Despite being given 24 hours, Police say Downs has not turned herself in.

Now if she has any contact with law enforcement, she can be taken into custody.

Boles said if people are the victim of road rage they should immediately call 911 and drive to the nearest police station or public place.

Police commend the McNeils for keeping their cool in a tense road-rage situation.

"We couldn't believe it was a gun," said Jacob McNeil. "We expected maybe a middle finger, but but definitely not a gun, you know? But that's Houston."

"Honestly, I was just trying to determine what kind of gun she pointed (at) us," Benjamin McNeil said with a laugh.

