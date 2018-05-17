Baytown man charged after child left in hot car of store parking lot, police say

Gene Curry is seen in this mugshot released by the Baytown Police Department on May 17, 2018.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown man is facing charges after police say he left his infant child in the car while he went inside a Kroger for 18 minutes.

Baytown police said the man, Gene Curry, 24, initially told investigators he was inside the store for 10 minutes, but surveillance video proved otherwise.

The child was located in the car covered by a blanket, but was checked out by EMS and was later handed over to the child's paternal grandmother, police said. First responders checked the temperature of the car for the same duration the child had been left inside and noted the car's temperature reached 112 degrees, according to police.

Curry has been charged with endangering a child, investigators said.

