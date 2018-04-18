Barbara Bush remembered at Houston's Memorial Park

HOUSTON - The Bush Grove in Memorial Park is a quiet place just off the main running trail. Thousands of people run by daily. Few may know about this quiet place.

It sits on the north side of the park along the East Memorial Loop alongside the golf course. Now it has a bright reminder of one of its fondest fans, a wreath of fresh flowers.

Shellye Arnold, president and CEO of the Memorial Park Conservancy said the Bush Grove was, "dedicated to former President H.W. and former first lady Barbara Bush in 1996. You can see it is a really special area of the park for contemplation, rest, for reflection," she said.

Many years ago, someone snapped a photo of Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at 92, jogging in Memorial Park along with her dog.

Memorial Park Conservancy Credit: Memorial Park Conservancy

On Saturday, as the funeral procession leaves Houston, bound for College Station, Barbara Bush will again visit her beloved Memorial Park one last time. It was a place both she and her husband loved.

The flag at the Bush Grove stood at half-staff in her memory.

Arnold said, "People talk about the Bush sightings for years. I have people who have said oh I ran with President Bush or I found them on the trail and ran with Mrs. Bush. And those are great stories!"

Along a pathway with constant motion and energy, people stopped, reflected, took a photo and remembered a woman who walked with world leaders but first ran with Houstonians.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.