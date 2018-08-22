Bank employee charged in violent attempted robbery appears in court

HOUSTON - The bank worker who has been charged in connection with a violent attempted robbery that was caught on camera appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Shelby Wyse, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery in the Friday attack on a woman who had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank at which Wyse works.

Investigators said the woman was followed and later ambushed in the parking lot of a gas station by two men who were trying to steal the cash, investigators said. During the attack, one of the men jumped into a car and backed it over the woman, investigators said.

The woman was critically injured in the attack.

Prosecutors said during Wednesday’s hearing that Wyse rented the car used in the attack and told detectives that it had been stolen the day of the crime. The car was never reported stolen, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video from the bank showed Wyse watching the victim as she conducted her business at the bank and then sending a text message immediately after the large withdrawal.

“Presumably a go signal,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that Wyse is the girlfriend of Travonn Johnson, the man accused of backing the vehicle over the woman during the attack.

According to prosecutors, cellphone records showed that Johnson exchanged text messages about the robbery with Davis Mitchell, the other man charged in the attack.

Both Johnson and Mitchell were each charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Wyse was ordered held in jail on $75,000 bond.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said investigators are still looking for a fourth person who was involved in the crime.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

