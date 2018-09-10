Bandits target cellphone stores on Houston's South Side

HOUSTON - Houston robbery detectives are trying to identify two men who’ve robbed almost a half dozen cellphone stores on the city’s South Side in recent months.

Police said the two suspects began robbing cellphone stores in late July, and haven’t slowed down since.

Their most recent robbery was Sunday. The men hit a PCS store in the 3600 block of Old Spanish Trail where they took cash and merchandise at gunpoint.

VIDEO: Surveillance video of cellphone store robbery at 12400 Almeda

Prior to that robbery, police said the same suspects robbed three other stores:

July 23: 7129 Scott-Metro PCS

Aug. 17: 7129 Scott Metro PCS

Aug. 21: 8420 S. Sam Houston Pkwy- Boost Mobile

Aug. 21: 12400 Almeda Boost Mobile

They liked the Metro PC store on Scott Street so much they robbed it twice, once in July and again in August.

They hit Mohammad Khan’s store on the South Belt on Aug. 21 using the same method as used in the other robberies. One of the men came in and asked to see a phone, distracting Khan. Minutes later, the second man was pointing a gun at him, in this case, after jumping on top of the counter and pointing it down at him.

VIDEO: Surveillance video of cellphone store robbery at 7129 Scott Street

“And he was on my head and he had the gun, big gun pointed at me,” Khan said.

They wanted iPhones and cash.

Khan, who has spent 14 of his 75 years in the cellphone business said he's been robbed before, but this one left him badly shaken.

“Next 24 hours it was horrible for me," Khan, 75, said. “I see the gun. He may have killed me.”

Police said both men are between 20 and 30 years old. One of them is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

In each robbery, that suspect has held a gun on the clerk. Robbery detectives are trying to get them both off the street before they can do it again.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

