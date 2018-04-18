HOUSTON - A baby red river hog made his debut at the Houston Zoo Wednesday.

The Houston Zoo says the hoglet was born on April 9 to first-time mother Vidalia.

PHOTOS: Baby red river hog debuts at Houston Zoo

The red river hogs at the Houston Zoo share a habitat with two troops of western lowland gorillas in the Gorillas of the African Forest exhibit, which opened in 2015.



The yet-to-be-named hoglet can be seen in the dry riverbed of the habitat along with his mother, the other two adult hogs, Neptune and Luna, and nearly 1-year-old females Artemis and Ophelia.

The zoo said the animal's keepers will name the hoglet.



