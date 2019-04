FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Domino's employee found himself in trouble with police after authorities said he assaulted another employee.

Police said the fight started when an employee revealed a spoiler about the highly anticipated movie "Avengers: Endgame."

The reported assault happened Sunday at the Friendswood Domino's near North Friendswood and East Edgewood drives.

The employee was issued a citation for assault by contact.

