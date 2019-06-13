7 people test positive for mumps at Harris County Jail

Signs identify the quarantined areas of the Harris County Jail on June 11, 2019. A possible mumps outbreak was reported at the jail.

HOUSTON - Authorities will be giving an update after several inmates at the Harris County Jail started showing symptoms akin to the mumps virus.

The outbreak was reported on Tuesday, and several of the areas in the jail were quarantined as a precaution while test results came back.

The test results showed that six inmates and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

“As with any infectious disease investigation, we are looking at the individual cases to identify possible contacts to ensure sure proper action is taken as needed to prevent this disease from spreading further,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston’s local health authority and EMS medical director. “We currently do not have reason to believe this outbreak has spread outside of the jail.”

The Houston Health Department has visited the jail to help coordinate a response to the outbreak including vaccinations, isolation and quarantine guidelines.

