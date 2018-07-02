Authorities ask for public's help in theft of Cypress fireworks stands

HOUSTON - Authorities said they are looking for the people who recently stole two fireworks stands in Cypress.

According to investigators at the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the same vehicle that was used in the theft of the fireworks stand was later used to steal a generator from a Home Depot store in Spring.

Authorities say the thieves hooked up a trailer in the 11300 block of Barker Cypress Road on Friday around 4:30 a.m. and drove off with 125 pounds of fireworks valued at about $80,000. A second fireworks trailer theft happened just a day before around 2 a.m., in the 5000 block of N. Highway 6 in Cypress.

Investigators say last Thursday two men walked out of Home Depot without paying for a $2,000 generator. They loaded the generator into the back of the same black Chevrolet truck seen at the other thefts, and left the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities say all of the thefts happened while the truck was on loan.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have information in this case at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

