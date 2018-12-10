Attorney Tony Buzbee offers help to Houston firefighters on Prop B mediation

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters might have some help in their mediations with the city of Houston over Proposition B.

Prominent attorney Tony Buzbee has offered to help in the mediation process with the city for free. Buzbee said he is running for Houston mayor.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association held a news conference with Buzbee Monday morning to discuss accepting his offer.

In November, voters approved Prop B which will make firefighter pay to be in line with what police officers are paid.

However the city has not complied and filed legal action to prevent it from happening.

LIVE Press Conference: #payparity High Power Lawyer Tony Buzbee will attempt to mediate settlement between Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association and City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner.

