Attackers slash man's throat during kidnap attempt of his pregnant wife in Whataburger parking lot

Othon Maldonado is lucky to be alive.

His attackers left him for dead with his throat cut and stab wounds in his head and hands.

The attack happened Dec. 18 in the 400 block of W. Little York Road when he and his wife made a quick stop to grab breakfast. Just as they got out of their car, two Hispanic men rushed them with knives.

Maldonado's wife, Sandra Martinez, said the men took Maldonado’s wallet and cellphone and told him they were taking her, too.

When they tried to pull her into their car, Maldonado began fighting.

The couple only recently learned that Martinez was pregnant.

One of the suspects began slashing Maldonado with his knife. Police on Thursday have released a composite drawing of that man.

The man left Maldanado gushing blood in the parking lot and sped away.

Maldonado’s wife immediately loaded him into their truck and rushed him to the hospital.

He survived and was released Thursday, but he still faces a long recovery.

The men haven’t been seen since the attack and robbery detectives hope someone will recognize the man in the composite drawing before the attackers strike again.

The men then got into a newer model four door black car and drove off.

Houston police describe the first man is described as a Hispanic man, 30-to-35-years-old, 5’07 to 5’10, 225-250 pounds, black shirt, blue jeans, short hair, medium complexion and tattoo with “Houston” written on his right arm.

The second man is described as a Hispanic man, 30 t--35-years-old, 5’7 to 5’10, 160 to 200 pounds, short hair and dark complexion.

