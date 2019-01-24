Two injured in Montgomery Co. industrial plant fire, marshal says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - An industrial plant near Conroe caught fire Thursday afternoon and multiple emergency agencies responded, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's office.

Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams said an electrical panel exploded and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

WATCH VIDEO FROM SKY2 OVER THE PLANT:

At least two workers suffered burns and are in stable condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene of an industrial accident at 10625 Jefferson Chemical Road in Conroe, Tx. An evacuation of the surrounding area has not been ordered; however, the facility has been evacuated as a precautionary measure pic.twitter.com/DbBr15ebd5 — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) January 24, 2019

It occurred in the 10600 block of Jefferson Chemical Road near Farm-to-Market Road 3830 around 12 p.m.

A hazardous materials crew was at the scene and authorities are urging people to avoid the area. No evacuations were ordered.

