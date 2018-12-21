At least 2 killed, others injured in Fort Bend County crash, officials say

The scene of a fatal crash in Fort Bend County on Dec. 21, 2018.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - At least two people were killed Friday after they were ejected during a crash in Fort Bend County, according to officials.

The crash forced southbound lanes of FM 359 to be shut down near the Plantation Place neighborhood in Pecan Grove. The northbound lanes remained open.

Officials said two other people were taken to the hospital via helicopter.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Sky 2 video showed two vehicles, a white SUV and a white car, crashed near a sign for Plantation Furniture.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area and recommending people who have children in the vehicle to use alternate routes.

