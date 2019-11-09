Astroworld Fest goers face cold weather to camp out overnight ahead of music festival

HOUSTON - The second annual Astroworld Festival will return to NRG Park on Saturday, Nov. 9. The festival, created by Houston native rapper Travis Scott, will recreate the seasonally themed park known as Astroworld that closed its doors over a decade ago. Fest organizers expect more than 50,000 people to attend.

Some of those anticipated attendees got an extra early start to the festivities this weekend. Ahead of Astroworld Fest, blanket-wrapped fans braved cold weather to camp out at NRG Park overnight for a chance to be one of the first fest goers to make it in when the gates open at noon.

Astroworld Fest

Yesterday, Travis Scott unveiled the lineup for his highly-anticipated, sold-out event. Marilyn Manson, Pharrell Williams, Rosalia, Young Thug, Migos and Travis Scott himself are among the musicians that will take to the stage this weekend. Click here for the full lineup.

