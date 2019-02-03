Astroworld collectibles, memorabilia up for auction

HOUSTON - A piece of Houston's history is up for sale.

SITE Auction Services, along with BRI Marketing and Promotions announced the liquidation of a massive collection of Astroworld signage, memorabilia and park fixtures to be held on Feb. 23.

The auction will be held online at astroworldauction.com.

Ken Spicer, president of SITE Auction Services, said these collectibles have become more popular with the help of rapper and Houston native Travis Scott, whose last album was named for the park.

"This is a unique opportunity for collectors of Astroworld memorabilia, Warner Bros. theme park collectibles and large collectible signage. Round out or begin a collection with some of the most sought-after items on the current marketplace,” Spicer said. “We’re beyond excited to be a part of what has become a huge release of these items. They have become more popular and collectible with the release of local music star Travis Scott’s latest album.”

Several of the one-of-a-kind items have already been used in Scott's current tour stage production, which has driven the demand and desirability of the remaining pieces in the collection, according to a press release.

Buyers can view the inventory, register and place their bids at astroworldauction.com.

