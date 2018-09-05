Artist places nuggets of Houston-based rap lyrics around city

HOUSTON - An artist is helping remind Houston of its deep roots in music.

"Jay Shells," who, on his Instagram page, calls himself a multidisciplinary artist, is placing local rap lyric references on signs around the city.

What makes the art more intriguing is the fact that the artist places each lyric in the area of the city that it references.

For example, he put a lyric on a stop sign in the 5900 block of Southlea Street, in southeast Houston, that reads, "Paul Wall baby what you know bout me, I'm on that 59 Southlea baby holler at me."

He put another sign up at Willowridge High School that reads, "Y'all already know Z-Ro be runnin' the streets all day, back in Willowridge I wasn't in the classroom 'Ro was in the hallway."

According to comments on the Instagram posts, some of the signs were gone by the time people attempted to see them.

Drake is quoted in another sign, which was placed near Warehouse Live, that reads, "Man I know that place like I come from it, backstage at Warehouse in '09 like is Bun coming?"

