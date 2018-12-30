Arson suspect in Dollar General store fire makes court appearance

HOUSTON - The man suspected of intentionally setting a Dollar General store on fire Friday appeared for the first time before a judge in this case.

28-year-old Jarrod Parker's bond was set at $40,000.

Prosecutors said a clerk noticed suspicious behavior when Parker came into the store asking where he could find detergent. The judge was also told it was that aisle where the fire started, and that the clerk made sure customers got out of the store as flames spread.

Through the encounter and the surveillance video, prosecutors said they were able to identify and eventually arrest Parker.

Parker was arrested after a passerby noticed a man acting strangely in a parking lot and "looking into windows."

Through his fingerprints, authorities said they were able to positively identify Parker.

In a tweet, Saturday, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office announced Parker's arrest.

#Breaking #hounews Jarrod Parker is in custody. Thank you for all the tips! pic.twitter.com/cvfWSGBKLT — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) December 29, 2018

Parker is accused of intentionally setting a Dollar General in northwest Houston on fire Friday, officials said.

The two-alarm blaze was reported about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and West Road.

Video from Sky 2 showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the front and back of the store.

Surveillance video shows a man pouring lighter fluid on several items in the store and lighting them on fire, officials said.

He was also seen on video leaving the store after the fire started, officials said.

