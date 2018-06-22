Arrest made in theft of $30K in Home Depot merchandise

HOUSTON - A person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of $30,000 in merchandise from more than a dozen Home Depot stores in the Houston area.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said his deputies helped recover some of the items that were stolen from at least 15 stores, including generators, welding equipment, chainsaws and paint sprayers.

Rosen said some of the items were found at a pawn shop near the intersection of Jensen Drive and Tidwell Road.

Investigators said in a tweet that someone has been arrested and charged with theft, but that person’s identity was not immediately released.

More information is expected to be released later.

