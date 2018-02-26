Army recruiter accused of sending naked picture to Deer Park student

HOUSTON - An Army recruiter was arrested Friday after a Deer Park High School student said he sent her a naked picture on social media two months ago.

Deer Park police said Adam Perkins turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of displaying harmful material to a minor.

According to court documents, Perkins met the student during a visit to the school and offered her an Army pre-test via Snapchat, and the pair exchanged contact information.

Perkins’ messages started as benign, but took a sexual turn and ended with a picture of his genitals being sent to the girl, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Perkins admitted during an interview with police to owning the account that the messages came from and sending messages to the girl.

Perkins originally denied sending the picture of his genitals, but later said it was sent by accident, according to the documents.

Perkins was released from jail on $1,000 bond.

