Army captain, registered sex offender among arrests in sex sting

HOUSTON - The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office announced the arrests of more than a dozen men during an undercover sex sting.

The three-day operation resulted in the arrest of 13 men who deputies said attempted to meet with underage juveniles to have sex.

Some of the men arrived with alcohol and condoms, authorities said.

Among the arrests were a U.S. Army captain and a registered sex offender, authorities said.

PHOTOS: Multiple arrests in undercover sex sting

Here is information about the men arrested, as provided by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office:

Jesus Adrian Pinedo, 22: UPS preload supervisor at warehouse.

$10,000 bond posted.

Dorian Yuphanky Iglesias Rodriguez, 26: Unemployed contractor.

Bond $10,000 posted.

Mokhtar Hassan Abdalla Lemay, 39: Just released from prison in January.

No bond due to priors of DWI, Possession of controlled substance x 2, delivery of controlled substance, trespass, forgery, robbery, burglary, UUMV, evading.

Jeffrey Scott Kaylor, 29: Works at Net Inc. networking.

Made $10,000 bond.

Tadeo Silva Robles, 39.

$10,000 bond posted, but on INS hold.

Rene Morales, 38: Heavy equipment operator.

$10,000 bond. Not posted. On INS hold.

Kurt Kapperman, 29: Unemployed.

At time of arrest had open warrant out of Denton County, also for online solicitation of minor. $70,000 bond on that charge.

He is registered sex offender. Convicted previously of indecent exposure.

Victor Gutierrez, 38: Heavy equipment operator.

$10,000 bond posted.

MHD Mamoun Alsbiei, 24.

$10,000 bond posted.

Jose Marcos Tamez, 45.

$10,000 Bond posted.

Charles Cody Waidelich, 29: Employed by U.S. Army as Captain 38A civil affairs office at time of arrest.

Drove from Dallas area to meet.

In military 7 years.

$10,000 bond posted.

Christopher Michael Delgado, 31.

$10,000 Bond.

Jonathan Elliott, 36: Self employed as a contractor.

$20,000 bond.

The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) initiative led by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and Houston Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.