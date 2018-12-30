Armed man, from Houston, was en route to church to fulfill 'prophecy,' officials say

SEGUIN, Texas - A masked man wearing tactical-style clothing and carrying a loaded gun was arrested while he was en route to a church to fulfill a "prophecy," according to officials.

Tony Dwayne Albert II, 33, of Houston, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to KSAT News.

Albert has a long criminal history, including some crimes committed in Houston, according to police records.

Police were called around 7 a.m. to 2400 West Kingsbury St. about a man carrying what was believed to be a handgun, officials said.

An off-duty San Antonio police officer, who was the first on the scene, saw Albert in the tactical-style clothing and a surgical face mask while carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition, officials said. During the investigation, officials said Albert told them that he was en route to a church to fulfill what he called a prophecy, according to KSAT News.

"Since we don't have information about a specific location or church, we want to be cautious, because we don't want to scare people," Seguin police spokeswoman Tanya Brown said.

Brown told KSAT that it's unclear what exactly Albert's intentions were, namely whether he intended to carry out a shooting.

Albert was arrested and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail. Seguin police said he is from the Houston area.

The Seguin Police Department said it's extremely grateful to the citizen who called the police because the results could have been different, according to KSAT News.

"We're extremely grateful (for the person who called 911), and I know the citizens of Seguin are (grateful), regardless of if he thought he was somewhere else," Brown said. "(Albert) could have carried out a shooting, or he was capable of doing that, because he had a loaded handgun."

