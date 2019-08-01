Armed burglars break into Bellaire home, but don't take anything

BELLAIRE, Texas - Police are looking for two men who are accused of breaking into a Bellaire home.

What we know

Officials with the Bellaire Police Department said on July 22. around 7:45 a.m., two armed men forced their way into a home in the 4800 block of Mayfair Drive.

"(I'm) Nervous to know that someone would do something like this,” said William Harrison who lives at the home.

He said he knew something was wrong when he saw the garage door open and a dolly in the driveway.

Harrison said he checked his surveillance cameras, which captured the suspects snooping through his home.

He said the suspects jumped over his backyard fence and kicked their way in through the back door.

"They had masks on, hoods, they had guns in their hands and they were rambling through the place,” Harrison said.

In the video, the suspects are seen searching through each room with a gun, checking closets and checking under mattresses.

Didn't take anything

Harrison said the suspects left empty-handed and didn't take anything.

"They didn’t take anything, they just ransacked the place as if they were looking for something,” Harrison said.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for a year and a half and said he’s never had any issues.

"It has never happened, (it's a) very quiet neighborhood, very friendly people,” he said.

He was at work that Monday morning but said if he was home he would have been making coffee in the kitchen and is glad that his family was not there.

"I either I would be here or my sister, and it was a blessing within itself that no one was here when this happened,” Harrison said.

What were they driving?

Police said the suspects were in a new model black four-door Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Bellaire Police Department at 713-668-0487.

